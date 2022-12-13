AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash on November 12 in Geauga County.

George Gaspare, 60, of Chagrin Falls, was arrested in relation to the hit-and-run crash on a charge of hit skip/leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury.

Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified as Tyler Davis, was initially taken to University Hospitals Geauga for his life-threatening injuries but was later transferred to University Hospitals Cleveland where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers said they were able to track down the vehicle involved in the crash at a residence.