Arrest made in deadly shooting at Wayne County dragway

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland man deputies say was involved in Sunday’s shooting death at Dragway 42.

Wayne County Sheriff officials say Jonathan Paul Roman Perez is facing a charge of felonious assault. He is currently at a medical facility for a non-life-threatening injury he received during the shooting. Once he is released from the facility he will be taken to jail.

The Fox 8 I-Team just learned an arrest has been made in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting at a racetrack in Wayne County. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) June 17, 2021

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the racetrack. Luis Cuevas, 33, of Cleveland, was killed. Sheriff deputies have said Cuevas was not involved in the shooting and was an innocent bystander. Three others were injured.

“I am pleased with the progress we have made with this case but there is more work to be done and the possibility of additional charges as well as defendants, remains. While violent incidents such as this are rare in Wayne County, we approach these investigations with the goal of obtaining the truth” said Sheriff Travis Hutchinson.