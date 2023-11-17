*The above video is a recent story about a road rage incident that resulted in a shootout in Lake County*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police said Friday they arrested 18-year-old Miguel Gipson in connection to a deadly crash caused by Gipson, who was driving a stolen Kia.

Police said Gipson surrendered after warrants were issued for his arrest when it was determined he was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Police said Gipson’s passenger, 18-year-old Stepphone Jackson, was killed in the August 29 crash as Gipson was leading police in a pursuit. Akron police said they called off that pursuit when speeds hit 100 mph.

Police said after they terminated that chase, Gipson crashed into a pole and the car caught fire.

Akron police said Gipson was arrested on nearly a dozen charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and willful flee.