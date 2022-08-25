** See prior coverage in the player above.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a motorcyclist during a protest for Jayland Walker outside the police station on July 26.

Bryan L. Robertson, 34, of Akron, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated riot, according to a police report.

Police said he was among the group of protesters and more than a dozen cars demonstrating in front of the Harold Stubbs Justice Center on July 26, blocking High Street for nearly 45 minutes. There, Robertson allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old motorcyclist.

During Tuesday’s traffic stop, Robertson “bailed” from the passenger seat of the vehicle, and was apprehended after a foot chase, according to the report. Officers found him hiding in a nearby parked vehicle. He was taken to the Summit County jail.

Court records show Robertson was given a $5,000 bond at his arraignment Thursday.

Police have already arrested two others believed to be involved in the incident: 25-year-old James Crawl of Akron and 24-year-old Sierra Mason of Canton. They also face felony counts of aggravated riot and were arraigned Tuesday. They’re not currently listed on the jail’s roster.

The three cases have been referred to a grand jury.

Officers are still trying to identify two other suspects believed to be connected to the incident.

Earlier Tuesday, officers arrested 23-year-old Trayvon Mills of Akron on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident. Officers found him outside a home along Hunt Street, according to the report.

He’s suspected in “criminal damaging incidents” in downtown Akron on July 3.

His bond was also set at $5,000 at his Thursday arraignment.