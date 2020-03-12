Arrest made in 1991 Akron cold case; woman raped, stabbed and set on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See coverage on this story from 2013 by watching the video above.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) - Akron police have announced an arrest and charges in the 1991 homicide of Rachael Johnson.

Rachael Johnson

Johnson's body was dumped in the street on Weller Ave. in Akron 28 years ago.

She had been sexually assaulted, suffered blunt force trauma, was stabbed multiple times and was set on fire.

A passerby found her.

She was the mother of a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators say she got a flat tire on her way home from a friend's house. Her body was found hours later.

Daniel L. Rees, 57, faces a charge of aggravated murder.

Daniel L. Rees

Police say he was booked into the Summit County Jail Wednesday night.

Akron police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Advance DNA worked together on the case.