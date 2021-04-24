Arrest made after 6-year-old killed in Brooklyn hotel shooting, police report

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – An arrest has reportedly been made following a fatal shooting incident at a Brooklyn inn Saturday morning, police said.

Brooklyn police were first called to Fairfield Inn and Suites on Tiedeman Road around 7 a.m. following complaints of shots fired. A woman reportedly said she and her 6-year-old son were shot, about 30 minutes before calling.

Upon arrival, police found the child with gunshot wounds in the hotel room.

Both mother and son were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where the 6-year-old was pronounced dead. The woman was reportedly treated at the hospital but has since been released.

Police said that in connection with the murder a person has been arrested, but that no other information is available until formal charges are made.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing and the Crime Scene Unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is also helping.