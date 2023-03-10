AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 48-year-old man has been arrested in a 2020 cold case murder, city police announced Friday.

Bobby Lee Bell Jr., 48, of Akron, is now accused in the shooting death of 43-year-old Brian J. Powers that year.

Bobby Lee Bell Jr. (Akron Police Department)

Powers was found shot to death the morning of June 13, 2020, near East Buchtel Avenue and Chapel Drive, according to a Friday news release from city police Chief Steven Mylett.

Brian Joseph Powers (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Evidence, interviews and other leads and tips eventually pointed to Bell as a person of interest, according to the release.

He was spotted along South Arlington Street the morning of Thursday, March 9, and arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron detectives. They found him carrying a loaded handgun and other evidence, according to the release.

“As always, the Akron Police Department is grateful for the strong partnership with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force,” Mylett is quoted in the release. “Like them, we will exhaust every effort and turn over any stone to bring violent offenders to justice. Any loss of life is tragic, and I hope this arrest provided closure for the Powers family and those who knew and cared for him. Our commitment to public safety and helping to make for a stronger Akron remains unchanged.”

Bell has been charged with murder, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Friday, March 10, in Akron Municipal Court and ordered held on a $1 million bond, court records show. His case is now pending before a grand jury.