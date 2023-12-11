AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were allegedly robbed by teenagers when trying to sell an iPhone in Akron Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, two victims, ages 30 and 33, reported to police that they were robbed at gunpoint on the 300 block of West Crosier Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

According to the release, the victims arranged to meet a buyer who was interested in an iPhone. The victims told police that instead, two teenagers described as being 15-17 years old approached the sellers and robbed them of the phone before fleeing the area on foot.

According to the release, the teens were reportedly armed with handguns.

According to police, one of the suspects was wearing all black while the other was wearing an orange jacket at the time of the robbery.

Evidence of the robbery was found several blocks away, according to the release.

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.