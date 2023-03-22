AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department released photos of an armed robbery and carjacking Wednesday.

According to police, two people who were in a parking lot in the 1300 block of W. Waterloo Rd. were approached by three armed males in masks.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victims and ordered them out of a vehicle, a white 2007 Mercedes-Benz ML 350.

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

The license plate on the vehicle is OHIO JDF-9047. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.