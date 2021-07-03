9 suspects in custody, 2 arrested in Massachusetts standoff

This photo provided by Massachusetts State Police shows police blocking off a section of Interstate 95 near Wakefield, Mass., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Police say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop. Police say the men headed into a wooded area and two suspects were arrested a short time later. Officials were still trying to capture the others in the group ( Massachusetts State Police via AP)

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say all nine suspects are in custody and two are arrested after the group of heavily-armed men were engaged in an ongoing standoff Saturday with Massachusetts police, prompting shelter-in-place orders in some areas and sparking massive delays on the holiday weekend as a portion of Interstate 95 remains shut down.

Remaining suspects on highway have been taken into custody by MSP Special Tactical Operations Team. 7 additional suspects being transported for booking. We will now conduct sweeps of their 2 vehicles and woods. Total of 9 in custody counting the initial 2 arrests. https://t.co/eP2KkzZFpo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled over on I-95 with hazard lights on, authorities said at a Saturday press briefing.

The suspects were clad in military-style gear with long guns and pistols, Mass State Police Col. Christopher Mason said.

The men refused to put down their weapons or comply with authorities’ orders, claiming to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws,” police said. They took off into a wooded area, where two men arrested this morning.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted an alert earlier today:

We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Rt 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons. We are asking residents of Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place at this time. https://t.co/DTPA6QEsC8 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Officials used negotiators to interact with the other suspects.

“Time is our ally in this and we will certainly utilize this,” Mason said.

The standoff shut down part of I-95 in Wakefield in both directions, prompting heavy traffic as people hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend.

In Massachusetts, Interstate 95 runs from the Rhode Island line, around Boston to the New Hampshire line. Wakefield is just east of where Interstate 95 and 93 meet north of Boston.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.