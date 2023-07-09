(Above video is a news conference about a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District early Sunday morning where another crime took place Sunday afternoon)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just hours after Cleveland leaders held a press conference Sunday about the mass shooting in the city’s Warehouse District, an armed robbery happened in the same area.

A FOX 8 camera was rolling when the victim told police he was robbed at gun point. It happened around 4:33 p.m. Sunday near West 6th Street and Johnson Court, the same area where nine people were shot earlier Sunday.

According to police sources, the FOX 8 I-Team was told that two suspects pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him on the ground. It’s not known what items were stolen or if the victim was hurt.

No arrests have been made but detectives are investigating.

Anyone who may have information on the robbery is asked to call detectives at Cleveland Police Third District or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County