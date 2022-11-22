CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.

Both robberies happened at the Burger King located at 11002 Lorain Road, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

The first robbery took place on November 3 at 6 a.m. The suspect forced an employee at gunpoint into the building and took money from the safe, police said.

The same man came back on November 12 at 6 a.m. through an unlocked door and robbed the restaurant again at gunpoint.

Photo credit: Cleveland Police Department

The suspect then fled north on Weste 110th Street after both robberies, police said.

Police said the man is possibly in his early 20’s, is about 6 feet fall and weighs around 150-160 pounds. He might also have light-colored tattoos on his hands.

Police ask that anyone with information contacts Cleveland police at 216-623-5118.