AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Police are looking for a man who climbed through a drive-thru window and held employees at gunpoint Friday night.

Officers responded to the South Street Drive Thru in the 400 block of East South Street after a robbery was reported around 11:30 p.m.

The caller, a 35-year-old manager, told police that a man crawled through the drive-thru window and then held employees at gunpoint once he was inside.

The suspect took money from the register and then fired gunshots before fleeing from the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.