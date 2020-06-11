Armed man arrested for driving motorcycle into crowd of Akron protestors

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say a man drove his motorcycle into a crowd of protestors.

Police say it happened Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say about 40 protestors had gathered in front of Kelvington’s Auto in the 2200 block of Newton St.

Officers were there to assist with traffic control.

Police say Garry Rutherford, 54, drove his motorcycle into the crowd.

Several protestors say they were nearly hit and that he threatened to kill everyone.

No one was hurt.

Officers on scene were able to get things under control.

They found a metal rod under Rutherford’s shirt as well as drug paraphernalia.

Rutherford faces multiple charges including menacing, inducing panic, carrying a concealed weapon and drug paraphernalia.

