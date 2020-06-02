Armed business owners seen near Cleveland protest

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some business owners were seen armed outside of their stores Tuesday afternoon as a protest gathered at the Cleveland Police first district on W 130th St.

They told our FOX 8 crews they don’t want what happened in downtown Cleveland Saturday to happen to them.

They also said they learned their insurance would not cover any damages that would happen from a possible riot. “We have to protect our business.. we have to take precaution,” they told us.

Both men said they have a CCW, and said they were hoping for a peaceful protest.

There have been protests all over the country since the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. That officer is charged with third-degree murder.

Some protests have been peaceful; others have turned violent across the country including in Cleveland, where a curfew has been extended through Friday.

