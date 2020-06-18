Armed and dangerous suspect identified in killing of woman inside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are looking for Chester “Billy” Walker, 53, in the shooting death of Twyla Pettiford.

Police found Pettiford’s body in the garage of a home in the 1700 block of Manchester Rd. Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Walker should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s a black male, 5’10”, weighing about 250 lbs., and driving a 2012 silver Chevy Impala.

If you have any information that can help police, call (330)375-2490.

