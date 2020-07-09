‘Armed and dangerous’: Sheriff’s office in Ohio looking for attempted murder suspect

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating an attempted murder suspect.

The sheriff’s office posted about the suspect on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

The sheriff said authorities are trying to find 41-year-old Ernest Reed, who is also known as Bigworm. Reed is wanted as a suspect in an attempted murder that happened Thursday morning on State Route 772.

41-year-old Ernest Reed (photo via Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

“Mr. Reed should be considered armed and dangerous,” the sheriff said. “Do not approach and call law enforcement immediately.”

He is described as being 6’2,” 250 lbs., with blue eyes, and a shaved head. As you can see from the photos provided, Reed’s face is covered in numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

