GARDNER, Mass. (WJW) – Massachusetts State Police say they have found a vehicle in connection to the man who is suspected of shooting and killing his wife on Sunday.

In a press release on October 22, the Massachusetts State Police reported that they were looking for Aaron Pennington, 33, in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Breanne Pennington.

Breanne was shot and killed on Monday at a home on Cherry Street in Gardner, Massachusets, according to the release.

CBS News reports that the couple’s four children went to a neighbor’s house for help Sunday morning because their mother was crying and they couldn’t find their father.

Pennington is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the release.

According to a press release on Tuesday, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, and Gardner Police found Pennington’s vehicle in a wooded area at Camp Collier, a Boy Scout camp in Gardner.

CBS News reports a shelter-in-place message was issued in that area around 6 p.m. and was lifted at 10 p.m.

STOP Troopers, MSP K9 Unit teams and the MSP Air Wing searched the area, but Pennington was not found.

According to the release, the search for Pennington will continue, but no further information is being released at this time.

According to CBS News, the children are in the care of the Department of Children and Families.