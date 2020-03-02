Watch Now
Armed and dangerous: Jackson Township police search for two wanted in armed robbery

by: Talia Naquin

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) - The Jackson Township Police Department is looking for two people wanted in the robbery of a Burger King.

It happened on Saturday around 6 a.m. in the 4370 block of Portage St.

Police say a man and a woman demanded money while showing a gun inside the store.

Police have identified the suspects as Shaun Phipps, 38, and Ashleigh Mayfield, 27.

Ashleigh Mayfield (left), Shaun Phipps (right)
Ashleigh Mayfield (left), Shaun Phipps (right)

Aggravated robbery warrants have been issued for them.

Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see them, call 911.

