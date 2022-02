CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting.

The argument started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables.

The community is known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man.

The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody.