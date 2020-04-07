1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Nearly 11,000 U.S. deaths, British PM remains in ICU READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Argument between Lakemore roommates leads to deadly shooting

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

LAKEMORE, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Lakemore Police Department are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man.

It happened in the 2500 block of South Street Monday around 4 p.m., according to a press release.

The M.E.’s office reports the 63-year-old man and his roommate got into a dispute.

A press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner reports the victim was shot to death in the street.

Neither the victim nor the shooter has been identified.

Police have not said if there are any arrests.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral