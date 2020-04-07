Argument between Lakemore roommates leads to deadly shooting

LAKEMORE, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Lakemore Police Department are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man.

It happened in the 2500 block of South Street Monday around 4 p.m., according to a press release.

The M.E.’s office reports the 63-year-old man and his roommate got into a dispute.

A press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner reports the victim was shot to death in the street.

Neither the victim nor the shooter has been identified.

Police have not said if there are any arrests.