(WJW) – It’s time for those first-day-of-school pictures!

Snapping a picture as little ones head off to their first big day of school, and climb aboard that big yellow bus is a yearly tradition in many households. Including our family here at FOX 8.

Here is a look back at some of our FOX 8 anchors from “back in the day.”

Gabe Spiegel

Elizabeth Noreika

Jenn Harcher

André Bernier

Jessica Dill

Alexis Walters

Mackenzie Bart

From our family to yours: Have a happy and healthy school year!