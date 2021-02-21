Area trafficking task force reminds parents to be vigilant of kids’ online activities after recent abduction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Parents and adults are being reminded to pay attention to children’s internet activities in their homes, after a 14-year-old North Carolina girl recently fell victim to an online predator.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force out of Youngstown said on its Facebook page that the suspect William Ice, who was discovered yesterday in Arkansas with the girl he abducted, had a history in Ohio.

Ice had reportedly fled arrest in Austintown, Ohio, back in July during a sting operation where he believed he was meeting a girl. He was reportedly arrested and charged in that incident and was out on bond.

It then came to light he’d sexually assaulted a child in Pennsylvania and Ice went on the run to North Carolina with a warrant out for his arrest.

Ice died this weekend after shots were fired in the recovery of the 14-year-old girl, Arkansas State Police confirmed. The girl is safe and is being returned to her family.

“It is more important than ever for you to be vigilant, and to understand that the internet is a door into your home and your children’s lives that predators can easily walk through,” the task force said on Facebook.