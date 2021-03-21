Are you prepared? It’s Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sunday marks the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio.

It’s a joint effort from the National Weather Service, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to promote preparedness. The NWS provides safety guides on tornados , flooding, lighting and more.

Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. is the statewide tornado drill.

“The NWS encourages everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask per local directives. If that’s not possible during the tornado test, then consider participating by simply sheltering-in-place or discussing sheltering options/plans among co-workers/family members. Every school, citizen, and business is encouraged to participate in the drill,” the NWS said.

What do watches and warnings mean?

Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued at least twice daily by 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. to alert you of potential weather hazards. Stay tuned to later statements and be alert for the development of hazardous weather.

Severe Weather Watches Issued when conditions become favorable for the development of severe weather. Prepare and take necessary precautions in the event a warning is issued or severe weather is observed.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued when severe weather (1-inch hail or larger and/or winds in excess of 58 mph) is imminent. Take immediate action to save lives and property.

Tornado Warning Issued when a tornado is imminent and has been spotted or indicated by Doppler radar. Take immediate action to save lives and property.

