Are you prepared? It’s Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sunday marks the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio.
It’s a joint effort from the National Weather Service, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to promote preparedness. The NWS provides safety guides on tornados , flooding, lighting and more.
Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. is the statewide tornado drill.
“The NWS encourages everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask per local directives. If that’s not possible during the tornado test, then consider participating by simply sheltering-in-place or discussing sheltering options/plans among co-workers/family members. Every school, citizen, and business is encouraged to participate in the drill,” the NWS said.
What do watches and warnings mean?
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Issued at least twice daily by 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. to alert you of potential weather hazards.
- Stay tuned to later statements and be alert for the development of hazardous weather.
- Severe Weather Watches
- Issued when conditions become favorable for the development of severe weather.
- Prepare and take necessary precautions in the event a warning is issued or severe weather is observed.
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning
- Issued when severe weather (1-inch hail or larger and/or winds in excess of 58 mph) is imminent.
- Take immediate action to save lives and property.
- Tornado Warning
- Issued when a tornado is imminent and has been spotted or indicated by Doppler radar.
- Take immediate action to save lives and property.