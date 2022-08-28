MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WJW) – Did you ever use the excuse that your dog ate your homework? Well, with help from a couple of goats, a sheriff’s deputy in Alabama took things to another level.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning and, when he returned to his patrol car, found it being raided by goats.

As seen in a video shared on the department’s Facebook page, one goat climbed inside the patrol car and started “munching on some paperwork.” The other was prancing on the hood of vehicle.

“Are you kidding me? Get out!” Thrower says in the video, trying to shoo the goat out of his patrol car.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Thrower will sometimes leave his door open because, in the past, he’s had to get away quickly from attacking dogs during home visits.

“Deputy Thrower has been serving the citizens of Madison County for about 40 years and is considered one of our G.O.A.T deputies,” the sheriff’s office said in a post. “We got a huge kick out of this today and hope it brought a smile to your face as well.”