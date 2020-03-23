Are you an essential worker? Here’s a list of what’s considered ‘essential’ under stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO (WJW) -- After Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order takes effect Monday night, some are asking themselves if they're supposed to go to work.

People may only leave their homes for reasons related to health and safety, to obtain necessary services or supplies, for outdoor activity, to take care of others or to perform a job deemed essential.

DeWine said Ohio followed the US Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines to determine what businesses “are essential for us to continue to live.”

Essential sectors designated by DeWine were broad.

Jobs/areas that are considered essential under this order include:

Health care and government functions, including: emergency management, law enforcement, and human services

Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture.

Organizations that provide charitable and social services.

Grocery stores

Hotels

Funeral homes

Laundromats

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Hardware stores

Banks

Transportation

Media

Utilities

Municipal services construction

Building and maintenance

Religious entities

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services

Critical trades

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

**To read the entire text of the order, click here**

Each business that stays open must follow good protocol in regard to health including practicing social distancing, washing hands and separating operating hours for at-risk populations.

DeWine said the stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and local law enforcement, and last for at least two weeks.

“This is a health order, it’s not a health suggestion, and so we would expect people to comply with it,” DeWine said at a news conference at his office.

He said the order includes things he's already been asking residents to do, such as stay at home except for essential needs.

Leaving home for an ineligible reason is punishable by a second-degree misdemeanor.