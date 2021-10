CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the jackpot of $697 million. It’s one of the biggest jackpots in the lottery’s history.

The winning numbers are: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and Powerball 15. The Power Play is 2x.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.