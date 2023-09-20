*Attached video: Cinemark to host Taylor Swift Eras Tour parties

(WJW) – Was it just confirmed that Taylor Swift and Northeast Ohio native and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are in fact, together?

The rumors have been swirling around the media in recent days, but Travis Kelce’s brother Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may have just given us the best piece of gossip yet.

While making an appearance on the 94.1 WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, Jason was asked about Travis and Taylor.

“How are those two doing?” host Joe DeCamara asked Jason.

Jason told the 94.1 WIP hosts that it was hard for him to answer that question because he doesn’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life.

“I try to keep, ya know, his business, his business. And stay out of that world,” Jason said.

But then, Jason broke the news that all of us Taylor Swift and Kelce brothers fans have been waiting to hear.

“But having said that, I think it’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true,” Jason said.

Host Jon Ritchie responded to that comment with a “Woah!” and a “Wow!” with surprise.

“Good for them Jason. Good for them man, that’s excellent,” Joe DeCamara said.

On the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis said he planned on giving Taylor his number, but it didn’t quite work out how he had planned.

“Speaking of Taylor Swift, I know you went to the Taylor Swift concert. How was that?” Jason asked Travis.

Travis told Jason he was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her concerts because she has to save her voice.

“So I was a little hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis said. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Ever since that comment on the New Heights podcast, there have been a couple of instances of announcers, media and more hinting at Taylor and Travis’ possible companionship.

Now that we’re all pretty sure at least a little romance is going on between Taylor and Travis, we’re just waiting for an official confirmation from the pair themselves.