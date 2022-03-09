Are there more wheels or doors in the world? Internet torn

There have been many silly debates that have seemingly taken over the internet. This time it’s about wheels and doors.

The fierce debate about “the dress” blew up in 2015.

Some said the blue and black dress was white and gold.

Twitter user Ryan Nixon posed a question to his followers.

“My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate,” he wrote.

“Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?”

The tweet has more than 12,000 likes and thousands more retweets.

Nixon posted a poll with the question.

So far wheels are winning with more than 53% of the vote.

Where do you fall on the debate? Wheels or doors?