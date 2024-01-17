*Related video above: Late-night food guide: Restaurants, bars that keep their kitchen open in Cleveland*

(WJW — For many people, weeknights mean worknights, school nights, parents driving a lot as youth sports involve more practices and games than ever, and binge-watching favorite streaming shows — making weeknights quite busy or just a time to relax for others.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, that means businesses like restaurants, bowling, golf simulator places, and gaming centers, for instance, are seeing a substantial drop in weeknight customers.

So now, more family entertainment centers are trying new promotions and discounts hoping to entice customers to come out during that Monday-to-Thursday stretch.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in the fall Dave & Busters brought back its all-you-can-eat wings offer on Mondays and Thursdays. Topgolf is experimenting with additional midweek discounts beyond its half-off golf deal on Tuesdays, and a large midwest bowling chain, Bowler Bowl, now offers unlimited late-night bowling during the middle of the week and half-priced arcade games on Wednesdays.

According to the WSJ, more people than ever had more free time and flexible schedules in the remote-work era and headed out for dinner and entertainment more often to get through the week.

But, consumers have cut back on going out on weeknights because more people are back in the office and head home after a long day, plus commuting. Higher prices also have consumers watching their extra spending, and the return of after-school activities such as sports and music lessons keep families busy, according to the newspaper.

Weekends are still busy for many dinner-and-entertainment chains.