CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some people might have heard, or even said the phrase themselves: “All four seasons in Ohio in just a few days.”

Even this week, Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings, with negative temperatures and winter warnings transforming to highs in the 50s in less than a week.

But would you be surprised to hear this drastic jump is not just an Ohio phenomenon?

One common misconception is that these big temperature swings/extremes are always centered over Cleveland/Ohio…or like a lot of people say "all four seasons in Ohio in just a few days". Central US sees the greatest and most frequent temperature and weather swings @fox8news pic.twitter.com/HJl6YhzqOD — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) December 30, 2022

Fox 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol said the biggest swings in temperature occur with much higher frequency in other parts of the United States.

According to the map above, you can see that the greatest and most frequent temperature and weather changes are located in more of the central U.S. States.

Sabol said in Northeast Ohio, the biggest day-to-day ups and downs usually happen in March and April and rarely happens in the summertime