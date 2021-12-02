Archbishop Hoban, Cincinnati Winton facing off for state title

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Playing in the state title game is getting to be pretty routine for the Archbishop Hoban Knights.

Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium, the Knights will be playing in the title game for the sixth time in seven years. They meet Cincinnati Winton Woods in the Division II championship game.

Hoban has won all five previous trips to the title game.

A win would mean a third title for seniors who played on the team all through high school.

The funny thing is, this was supposed to be a rebuilding year, but don’t tell that to the Knights, who beat Avon in the state semifinal game to earn the trip to Canton.

After Hobans contest, other area teams will play in the state title game in their division, including St. Edward in Division 1, Chardon in Division 3, Kirtland in Division 5 and Youngstown Ursuline in Division 4.