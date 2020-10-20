Aramark announces plans to lay off more than 350 employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Aramark has filed a WARN notice to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) that it plans to lay off employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Aramark says in a letter to ODJFS that Rocket Mortgage does not anticipate business improving for an indefinite period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the services Aramark provides are not needed at full capacity.

The notice says Aramark intends to lay off, terminate, or reduce hours for 361 people in various roles, most of them in office and food service positions.

“We anticipate an improvement in business conditions as soon as reasonably feasible depending on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and based upon our client’s business needs but do not yet know when that will occur,” Aramark writes in the letter.

The notice was filed Friday, October 16.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8