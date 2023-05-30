[In the player above, get a breakdown of FOX 8 News’ top stories for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City police arrested a man and confiscated his AR-15-style rifle after an 18-year-old man was shot.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Orrin Street and South Hawkins Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Monday. They encountered “a large, hostile crowd,” reads a Tuesday news release.

About that time, an 18-year-old who had been shot in the arm and chest by an unknown suspect in that area, near Orrin Street and Nome Avenue, arrived at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center by a private car. The man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Officers at the site of the hostile crowd found 21-year-old Demauri Dabney standing within arm’s reach of an AR-15-style rifle that was inside a vehicle with windows down, in plain view, according to the report.

(Akron Police Department)

Dabney reportedly tried to escape when officers moved in to arrest him, but he was taken into custody without incident. His leg was injured and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the report.

Officers searching the vehicle recovered a second weapon, a loaded handgun, and other evidence. Multiple shell casings were also found in the street. Dabney later admitted to owning the rifle.

Officers did not fully process the crime scene further “due to the hostility of the crowd and officer safety concerns,” the release states.

Dabney is charged with a felony count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business, Akron Municipal Court records show. He’s due for arraignment on Thursday, June 1.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website