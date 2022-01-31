Aquarium announces rare birth of tiny baby sea dragons

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Aquarium has welcomed some very rare new additions.

The aquarium Monday announced the birth of weedy sea dragons, a species that is incredibly difficult to breed. According to the aquarium, fewer than 20 facilities worldwide have been successful with mating sea dragons, and only about a dozen have had any fry survive.

Creativity played a big role in the birth.

Curator Ray Popik said the sea dragons were homed in a very deep exhibit built into a structure that likely served as an air duct or coal chute when the aquarium building was an operational powerhouse. The building is brick and dates back to 1892.

When a female lays her eggs, they are transferred to the male, who fertilizes them and carries them until they hatch. The egg transfer happened in September 2021.

The aquarium plans to put some of the babies on view soon just down the corridor from the adult weedy sea dragons.

“If raising weedy sea dragons was easy, everyone would do it,” said Mallory Haskell, the primary aquarist responsible for monitoring the babies. “We know there are challenges ahead, but we hope we will see a number of these sea dragons reach full size in a year or so.”