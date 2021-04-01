April snow travel issues in Northeast Ohio: LIVE BLOG

CLEVELAND (WJW)– April snow moved through Northeast Ohio on Thursday, causing headaches for drivers.

11:50 p.m.:

Interstate 77 is closed in both directions from the Ohio Turnpike to Wheatley Road, Richfield police said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it’s closed because of multiple crashes involving multiple cars. No serious injuries reported.

11:25 a.m. update:

Interstate 77 north between Ghent Road and the Summit/Cuyahoga County line is closed for a crash, according to ODOT.

(Photo: Brian White)

10:45 a.m. update:

Interstate 90 west at Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River is closed for a crash involved more than a dozen cars, according to dispatch.

10:10 a.m. update:

Interstate 90 east at the state Route 2 westbound ramp is experiencing delays because of a crash. Please avoid the area.

Check back for more updates.