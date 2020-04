CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most areas of Northeast Ohio got a pretty layer of fresh snow on the ground overnight.

That has created some slick spots on the roads with several accidents from people not driving to the conditions.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken is keeping an eye on the roads this morning.

Car spun out 480W at Warrensville Center — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 16, 2020

Car off the road, 480W at 77. Not a hazard to the other motorists. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 16, 2020

A look at 271/422 pic.twitter.com/ddvhUOxZpp — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 16, 2020

Mostly wet roads this morning. ODOT has been out. However, the 271/480 area still a bit snow covered. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 16, 2020

You can check the latest conditions from the Ohio Department of Transportation here.