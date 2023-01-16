(WJW) — It was a milestone appearance at the 28th Critics Choice Awards for actress Christina Applegate.

This was her first red carpet appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.

She made the announcement on Twitter saying, “So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.”

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, according to People.

Applegate and her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, came together wearing matching all-black suits and platform boots. Applegate walked with a cane.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The 51-year-old “Dead to Me” star paid tribute to her character, Jen, and Linda Cardellini’s character, Judy, with a show-stopping manicure featuring a deep blue shade with “Jen” and “Judy” written on them in gold, People reports.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Applegate tweeted on Jan. 11 that although it’s been an incredibly hard year, she thanked the Screen Actors Guild who nominated her for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. She said her nomination made her smile.