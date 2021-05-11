Applebee’s hiring day offers free appetizer when applying for a job

(WJW) — Applebee’s announced it’s plans to hire 10,000 new team members across the U.S. offering a free appetizer to those who apply for a job on their National Hiring Day.

On Monday, May 17 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. (local time), anyone 18 and older who gets an interview for one of the full-time and part-time opportunities will receive a voucher for the “Apps for Apps” program at one of their 1,600 restaurants nationwide, according to the restaurant.

The restaurant says employment opportunities include host, to go, server, bartender, cook, dishwasher and management, all with the potential for career development and advancement.

For more information or to schedule an interview, click here.