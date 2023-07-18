**Related Video Above: 6 top concerts coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this year.**

LAS VEGAS (WJW) — Country star Miranda Lambert makes music that causes people to feel things, including inspiring folks to take photos of themselves while at her concerts.

But over the weekend, Lambert took issue with a group of her fans taking selfies close to the stage while she was trying to perform her tune “Tin Man.”

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second … I’m sorry,” Lambert was recorded saying in a video posted to TikTok. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s p***ing me off a little bit.”

She went on to say: “You’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country d*** music,” before telling the audience she was going to begin the song again.

FILE – Miranda Lambert performs “Geraldene” during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lambert released a cookbook on Tuesday titled, “Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

This outburst prompted some in the crowd to head for the exits during the Planet Hollywood Casino show Saturday. And now one of the selfie takers has spoken out, saying she’s “appalled” by the situation.

“I thought, I feel like I’m being back in school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher and she scolded us so she told us to sit down,” Adela Calin, a 43-year-old Las Vegas social media influencer, told NBC News. “It was 30 seconds at most.”

Lambert has not issued a statement regarding the incident. Find out more about the 39-year-old’s ongoing Las Vegas residency right here.