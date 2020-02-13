Apology accepted: Family of Norwalk basketball player injured during game says it’s time to forgive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE (WJW) -- The father of a Norwalk basketball player who was injured by a Bellevue athlete during Saturday’s game says they have accepted the teen’s apology.

“I am pleased to let everyone know that the family has reached out to my family, directly, to extend their apologies for what occurred during Saturday’s game,” said Jason Ward, the father of the injured Norwalk player. “Their daughter has issued a public apology for her actions that day and we plan to meet up soon, father to father, player to player, kid to kid, in order for her to apologize in person.”

He added his daughter is recovering and his entire family would like to “extend our deepest gratitude for all the prayers and well wishes from all of you who have reached out to us."

The incident was captured on video. A Bellevue player can be seen on video grabbing the hair of the Norwalk teen, sending her to the ground.

The Bellevue teen was disciplined by the school for her actions.

“This event has been extremely trying, not only for my daughter and my family, but for the other player and her family as well,” Ward said. “The sheer amount of coverage regarding this matter has placed both of our families in the spotlight, not only locally, but nationally as well. This spotlight is something that both of our families want to move on from at this point. Both of our families want to put this behind us.”

He added that he would like people to stop harassing the Bellevue player and her family.

“As a father, this is not something that I condone and as a decent human being I find it disgraceful that this kid would be threatened on social media or otherwise,” Ward said. “She has apologized and My daughter plans to accept her apology as I have accepted her father’s apology.If you are guilty of posting anything hateful or threatening toward this kid, please stop. Please don’t do this because you think you are defending us. This is not helpful. This is not what my daughter or my family wants.”

