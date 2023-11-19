CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emergency responders are on scene after residents say a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into an apartment building on Cleveland’s east side Sunday evening.

Cleveland Police, Fire and EMS were called to the 3400 block of East 139th Street around 8 p.m. after a vehicle smashed through the front of the building and crashed into another property next door. The driver reportedly fled on foot.

Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed to FOX 8 the building then exploded. Shortly before the explosion, the residents reported smelling gas.

Cleveland Fire says an investigation is underway, but that they are unaware of any missing people. This story is developing.