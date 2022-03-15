AP source: Browns swap linebackers with Pats, meeting Watson

FILE – Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston. A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells the AP the Browns and Patriots agreed to swap linebackers with Mack Wilson going to New England and Chase Winovich headed to Cleveland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t be announced until the league year starts Wednesday.

In the midst of making another move, the Browns plan to meet in Houston with embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who has asked for a trade amid legal woes, met with New Orleans and Carolina on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Watson has a no-trade clause and would have to agree to be traded to Cleveland.