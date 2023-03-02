CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland State University officials confirmed a residence hall bulletin board was recently vandalized with an antisemitic slur.

“The University acted swiftly to remove the offensive graffiti,” reads a Thursday statement from spokesperson Dave Kielmeyer. “Cleveland State University does not condone this type of behavior. We embrace and support a culture of diversity and inclusion.

“As a community of scholars, we expect our students, faculty, staff, and visitors to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

The incident is now being investigated by the Office of Institutional Equity. Those responsible could face criminal charges or “be held accountable under the student code of conduct.”