AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer, in search of hidden treasures.

In preparation for season 28, PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Akron on June 6 and is asking residents to bring in their junk, priceless heirlooms and everything in between to be assessed by their team of experts.

“Taking ‘Antiques Roadshow’ across the country, meeting our event guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our episodes,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement. “I am thrilled for the show to visit Akron for the first time ever and can’t wait to see what local treasures await.”

It is free to attend the event and have up to two items appraised, but tickets must be acquired first. You can enter to get tickets right here through March 13. Tickets are also being released via the show’s Instagram page.

The location for the taping has not been released yet, but it will most likely be an outdoor event. Those who attend the Akron stop should see their episodes aired in 2024.