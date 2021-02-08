Anthony Sowell dies: Looking back on Imperial Avenue murders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Convicted Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell died on Monday following a terminal illness.

Sowell, 61, was found guilty of killing 11 women and hiding their bodies in and around his home on Imperial Avenue on Cleveland’s east side. A Cuyahoga County jury gave him a death sentence, but he died with appeals pending and no execution date.

Here is a look back at the events leading to his arrest and conviction:

Sept. 12, 1990: Anthony Sowell pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape, then sentenced to 15 years in prison.

June 20, 2005: Anthony Sowell was released from prison and labeled a Tier III sexual offender.

April 17, 2007: Crystal Dozier, 36, was last seen. Her son, who testified at Sowell’s trial, said he searched for his mom while he was home on leave from the Marines.

June 2008: Tishana Culver, 33, was not reported missing, but she was last seen in June 2008. Her sister said her boyfriend’s death contributed to her drug use.

August 2008: Leshanda Long, 25, was last seen in August 2008. Her skull was later found in Anthony Sowell’s basement.

Oct. 4, 2008: Michelle Mason’s mother reported the 45-year-old missing. She said she was last seen on or about Oct. 4, 2008.

Nov. 2, 2009: Nancy Cobbs, 43, was reported missing. She left home to go to a neighborhood store and was not seen again.

Aug. 2, 2009: Janice Webb’s family reported her missing to Cleveland police and posted flyers.

September 2009: Diane Turner, 38, was the last of Sowell’s victims to disappear.

Oct. 29, 2009: Cleveland police were investigating a rape case when they searched Sowell’s home on Imperial Avenue. That’s when the first two bodies are found. Sowell was not home.

Oct. 30, 2009: As investigators combed Sowell’s three-story house next to Ray’s Sausage, they found more bodies. The death count was at six.

Oct. 31, 2009: Sowell was arrested while walking on Mount Auburn Avenue, about 1 mile from his home.

Nov. 3, 2009: After finding five more sets of remains, the death toll reached 11.

Nov. 4, 2009: A judge ordered Sowell held without bond on five counts of aggravated murder. The same day, Tonia Carmichael became the first victim to be identified.

June 6, 2011: Eighteen months after the 11 bodies were found, Sowell’s trial began with jury selection.

July 22, 2011: A Cuyahoga County jury found the then-51-year-old guilty of 81 counts, including aggravated murder.

Aug. 10, 2011: During the death penalty phase, the jury recommended Sowell be sentenced to death. Two days later, Judge Dick Ambrose upheld the recommendation and sentenced the convicted killer.