(WJW) – Actor Anthony Michael Hall, known for his roles in “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science,” has become a father for the first time at the age of 55.

Hall confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Hall and his wife, Lucia Hall, welcomed their son, Michael Anthony Hall II, on June 1 in Los Angeles.

The couple chose to give their son a namesake, as Hall’s birth name was Michael Anthony Hall.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova attends Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: (L-R) Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Hall attend Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” Season Three FYC at Saban Media Center on June 10, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hall expressed his excitement about parenthood, acknowledging the challenges of the first month but also describing it as the best time of their lives.

“I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later. Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed,” he told PEOPLE. “I’m excited. My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in.”

The couple, who starred together in the film “War Machine,” got engaged in 2019 and married in 2020.