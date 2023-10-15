*Warning: Above video shows an incredibly serious head-on crash along I-90 West that left several people injured in September*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just a month after a wrong-way head-on crash along I-90 West on Cleveland’s westside, there’s been another wrong-way crash.

At least six people were injured, including several children, during the crash Saturday morning along I-90 West near the Fulton Road overpass also on Cleveland’s westside, police said.

Police said the wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

As far as the seriousness of the injuries or information about the crash investigation a Cleveland Police Department spokesperson police said. “No further information is available at this time.”