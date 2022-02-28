Another wintry mix, snow showers later this week — Find out when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s partly to mostly cloudy Monday evening with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 30s then slowly rising through the overnight. Temperatures first thing in the morning will be in the mid to upper 30s.

A weak warm front will bring temperatures into the 40s Tuesday (cooler north) with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon (30%) between noon and 7 p.m.

Next up, a clipper drops in Wednesday evening/night through early Thursday which will bring a wintry mix initially, then changing to all snow and local lake effect.

Ready for a taste of Spring? Check out the temperatures at the end of the 8-day. Highs could reach 60 on Sunday.