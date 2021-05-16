Another sign of summer: Baltimore orioles return to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Get out your binoculars and sweet fruit! Baltimore orioles are back in Northeast Ohio to nest!

The Cleveland Metroparks says the dark yellow and black birds have arrived back to their summer homes in Northeast Ohio after spending the winter in Central America.

They are known to feast on nectar and fruit in Central America and seek out sweet foods when they return here.

(Courtesy Cleveland Metroparks)

The Cleveland Metroparks says there are feeders designed to attract orioles or you can put an orange half or dish of jelly in a safe place about 6 feet off the ground for them to enjoy.